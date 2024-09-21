Tai Felton shines again as Maryland football cruises past Villanova 38-20

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tai Felton caught 14 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown to continue his stellar season and Maryland scored on its first four drives en route to a 38-20 victory over Villanova on Saturday.

Billy Edwards Jr. completed 28 of 32 passes for a career-high 328 yards and two TDs, Roman Hemby and Nolan Ray each ran for scores and Kaden Prather caught a 19-yard TD pass to open a ruthlessly efficient first half.

In its final non-conference game and only matchup against FCS opposition, Maryland (3-1) outgained Villanova 326-51 in the first two quarters to enter halftime with a 24-0 advantage.

The only blemish before the break was Colby McDonald’s fumble inside the red zone that halted a potential fifth consecutive scoring drive with 27 seconds remaining.

Villanova (3-1) entered ranked fifth in the FCS coaches and media polls, but in their lone meeting with an FBS foe fell behind 17-0 before recording a first down.

Connor Watkins threw for a third-quarter score to Devin Smith but completed only 12 of 29 passes for 106 yards.

Felton set the tone with eight first-quarter catches and continued to establish himself as one of the nation’s elite wideouts.

His 41 receptions is the most in the first four games of a season in Terps history, and his four consecutive 100-yard games also ties a Maryland record.

His 14 catches Saturday is the most in a game for a Maryland receiver since Torrey Smith made 14 in 2010.

THE TAKEAWAY

Villanova: The Wildcat defense played reasonably well in defeat, forcing two turnovers and not allowing the Terps a gain of more than 23 yards before halftime. But the passing offense will have to improve to contend against elite FCS opposition.

Maryland: A lackluster third quarter, in which Edwards threw an interception and Villanova recovered an onside kick, will give coach Mike Locksley enough fodder to keep his team focused re-entering Big Ten play despite an otherwise dominant win.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Visits Indiana next Saturday at noon.