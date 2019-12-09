News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 15:46:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Terps land unexpected commitment from well-travelled JUCO LB TJ Kautai

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland football had its busiest recruiting weekend in quite some time this past weekend, and part of the Terps’ haul featured four JUCO prospects from Independence (Kan.) Community College, including two-star inside linebacker T.J. Kautai.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Texas native originally committed to Utah out of Euless (Texas) Trinity High School before deciding to step away from football for two years to complete his Mormon mission. Upon his return to football, Kautai enrolled at Independence where he became a ball-hawking linebacker for the Pirates. He had given a verbal commitment to Texas State but ultimately decided to re-open his recruitment and chose to play at Maryland at the next level.

TJ Kautai
TJ Kautai
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}