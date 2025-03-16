Maryland earns 4-seed out West, will play 13-seed Grand Canyon in opener

Maryland men's basketball is the No. 4 seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 13 seed Grand Canyon on Friday in Seattle, the Terps learned during Sunday's selection show.

The Terps (25-8) enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country, having won 14 of their last 18 games with all four losses coming in the final seconds.

Maryland defeated Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals before falling to Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan in the semifinals on a last-second layup by Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson.

Maryland has one of the most talented starting lineups in all of college basketball, dubbed the 'Crab Five.' All five of Maryland's starters average double-figure scoring, led by freshman phenom Derik Queen, who was named first-team All-Big Ten, as well as the league's Freshman of the Year.

Grand Canyon (26-7) comes into the NCAA Tournament having won 20 of their last 23, including three straight in the WAC tournament to claim their third straight conference tournament title.

Bryce Drew's Antelopes defeated St. Mary's in the opening round of last year's NCAA Tournament before falling to Alabama in the Round of 32. This year's team returns multiple starters from that squad, including the 2024 WAC Player of the Year, Tyon Grant-Foster.

Friday's game is set to tip-off at approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on TBS.

The winner of Friday's Maryland-Grand Canyon game will face the winner of No. 5 seed Memphis and No. 12 seed Colorado State on Sunday.