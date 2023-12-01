In their most recent win over Rider, the Terps scored a season-high 103 points while also dishing out a season-high 17 assists versus a season-low six turnovers.

The Terps have looked much improved in the three games since, averaging 87.7 points per game while going 3-0 at home during that stretch.

During the three-game losing streak, the Terps averaged just 54.7 points per game, shot 16-of-72 (22.2%) from beyond the arc and had a negative assist-to-turnover ration.

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard was left with more questions than answers about his team after going 0-for-3 away from College Park in early November.

"You know, 17 assist, six turnovers, I think we are trending in the right direction that way," Willard said following his team's win over Rider. "If you look at two of our losses early, the turnovers killed us in both games. So I think these guys understanding taking care of the basketball and getting a shot up every time and not giving the other team easy buckets and making guys work."

Not having to travel during the most recent stretch of games has meant more time to practice and work on areas that needed improvement.

"I really wanted to take advantage of these 10 days of practice," said Willard. "I knew we were going to struggle early. These guys have put in a great amount of work in practice. I feel good. I don't think we are there yet, I still think we have a lot of work to do, but we are trending in the right direction."

The Terps are set to open Big Ten play Friday night at Indiana. The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Maryland starting forward Jordan Geronimo, who spent the past three seasons in Bloomington playing for the Hoosiers.

"Obviously I'm going back to Indiana," said Geronimo. "It's exciting to go back, but it's business, you know what I mean? It's still basketball and we got to do what we got to do."

The emergence of Geronimo on the offensive end has been one of the biggest reasons for Maryland's recent surge. He scored a career-high-tying 15 points in the win over Rider after pouring in 14 points the game prior versus South Alabama. In those two games, he shot 11-of-14 from the field while also going 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.

"Obviously, it feels good to be able to put up those numbers," said Geronimo. "I'm just out there trying to play hard and do the best I can to help us win. My teammates did a great job of finding me and I feel like all that put together help me put up those numbers."

Geronimo and starting front court mates Donta Scott and Julian Reese will face what is likely their biggest test yet in an Indiana front line that features 7-foot NBA Draft prospect Kel'el Ware, former five-star Malik Reneau and former McDonald's All-American Mackenzie Mgbako. Ware and Reneau lead the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots, while Mgbako is coming off of an 18-point, 8-rebound performance earlier in the week versus Harvard.

Maryland and Indiana are set to tipoff inside Assembly Hall at 7:00 p.m. ET with the game being broadcast on BTN.