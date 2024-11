COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and freshman center Derik Queen each poured in 24 points for Kevin Willard's Terps, but it wasn't enough, as Marquette's Kam Jones scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a 78-74 road win at Maryland.

Watch Willard break down his team's performance in the video player below.