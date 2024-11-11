Maryland thumps Florida A&M 84-53 for third straight 30-plus point win

Selton Miguel scored 14 points, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 12, Derik Queen 11 and reserve Rodney Rice 10 for the Terrapins who had 11 players score.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese led a balanced attack and scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Maryland throttled Florida A&M 84-53 on Monday night.

Miguel converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer within the first three minutes and Maryland (3-0) scored the game’s first 15 points before the Rattlers (0-3).

Florida A&M’s Tyler Shirley made a 3, 1 of 2 free throws and Jamine Charles made a jump shot and the Rattlers closed to within 17-12 with 12:10 left before halftime.

Maryland led 21-14 after Reese threw down a dunk and the score remained that way for the next 5 1/2 minutes. Gillespie made a 3 with 3:53 left before halftime to make it 27-16 and Maryland maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Terps were up 40-21 at intermission with Reese and Miguel already in double figures.

Shirley finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Florida A&M.

For the first time in program history, Maryland has started a season with three consecutive 30-point wins. The Terrapins opened the season beating Manhattan, 79-49 and Mount Saint Mary’s, 86-52.

The closest the Terps came to the feat was in 1972-73 (127-82 vs. Brown, 82-50 at Richmond, and 107-80 at Canisius) and 1975-76 (127-84 vs. East Carolina, 99-42 vs. DePauw, 98-71 at Richmond).