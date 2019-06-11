Midway (Waco, Texas) 2020 three-star wide receiver Will Nixon is getting set to take official visits later this month to Notre Dame, Purdue, and Georgia Tech -- in that order -- with another planned for Penn State in the fall. That leaves one of his officials unaccounted for, and the 5-foot-11, 185-pound wideout is leaving the door open for another program to make enough of an impression to earn that final visit.

That school could be Maryland, the one that anted up most recently and offered the Texas native June 3 and currently has his attention.