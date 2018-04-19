The Peddie School (Hightstown, N.J.) 2019 three-star wide receiver Marlyn Johnson picked up his 14th offer March 27 when Maryland came calling, but it wasn’t the Pennsylvania native’s first interaction with the Terps, who could soon get a return visit from the 6-foot-4, 198-pound pass catcher.

Johnson, who also holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia, Wake Forest, and West Virginia, has a longstanding relationship with Maryland’s new running backs coach Jafar Williams, but he was able to visit College Park for the first time well before Williams arrived there.