Mike Locksley's Terps certainly didn't have the start they were looking for at No. 4 Michigan, fumbling the opening kickoff with the Wolverines scoring a touchdown on the very next play to take a 7-0 lead three seconds into the opening quarter. But they fought back to take a 13-10 lead in the 2nd quarter and competed for all four quarters, falling by a final score of 34-27.

Maryland should have plenty to build upon heading into next Saturday's home game versus Michigan State.

Watch Locksley break down the Terps' first loss of the season in the video player below.