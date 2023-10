COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Mike Locksley's Terps dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten last Saturday, falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 37-17, in Columbus. They return home this week, where they will face Illinois as part of Maryland's homecoming weekend.

The Illini (2-4) enter Saturday's game having lost two straight and four out of their last five.

Watch Locksley look back on the Terps' loss at Ohio State and preview the Terps' upcoming game versus the Illini in the video player below.

RELATED: Snap Counts & PFF Grades: Ohio State | Big Ten football mid-season poll