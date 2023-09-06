COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After comfortably defeating Towson 38-6 to open the 2023 season, the Terps will now turn their attention to Charlotte, as they get set to host the 49ers in primetime on Saturday.

Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looked good for the Terps in their opener, throwing for 260 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a fourth touchdown on the ground.

Starting running back Roman Hemby also had a solid outing in the opener, rushing 12 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

On defense, Cincinnati transfer Ja'Quan Sheppard got his first start as a Terp and helped the defense keep the Tigers from getting into the end zone.

Watch Tagovailoa, Hemby and Sheppard preview the Terps' upcoming primetime matchup with Charlotte in the videos below.

