COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Coming off of a 38-6 season-opening win over his alma mater, Towson, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley will square off versus more familiar faces in Week 2 when the Terps host Charlotte in prime time on national television.

Watch Locksley look back on the Terps' season-opening win over the Tigers and preview the Terps' upcoming game versus the 49ers in the video player below.

