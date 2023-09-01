COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Terps will officially open the 2023 season Saturday afternoon when they host the in-state Towson Tigers.

The Terps are coming off of an 8-win 2022 campaign in which they defeated NC State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl for their second straight bowl victory.

Returning this year for the Terps on offense is record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, as well as last season's leading receiver, Jeshaun Jones.

On defense, the Terps bring back several key starters, including last season's leading tackler, safety Beau Brade.

Watch Tagovailoa, Jones and Brade preview the Terps' upcoming season and opener versus Towson in the videos below.

