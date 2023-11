COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Senior forward Donta Scott scored a game-high tying 19 points along with junior big man Julian Reese. Meanwhile, redshirt junior forward Jordan Geronimo had his best outing as a Terrapin, scoring 14 points while also adding six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Watch head coach Kevin Willard, Scott and Geronimo all break down the Terps' 68-55 win over South Alabama in the video player below.