Four-star big man Derik Queen has been a mainstay towards the top of the Rivals rankings for the junior class ever since the initial top-40 was released back in 2021. Being a familiar name and face to a lot of basketball recruiting fans, Queen is one of the prospects most often asked about in terms of recruiting. Today, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf hopes to answer some of those questions - from who the main contenders are, to which class he will end up in, and ultimately, a FutureCast.

Who are the main contenders in his recruitment?

For now, unless other programs pop up on the radar, Queen seems to be focused on Maryland, Indiana and Auburn. The four-star big man officially visited Indiana back in September, Maryland in October and could possibly take a trip to Auburn before wrapping up a decision. These three programs have separated themselves from the pack and have all done an excellent job of courting the talented junior.

Will he sign as part of the 2024 or 2023 class?

Queen is a part of the 2024 recruiting class currently, but he’s long been labeled as a potential reclass candidate. He’s physically ready for the college game now in terms of frame, and he’s gotten in better shape over the past year. A decision likely won’t be made for a few months, but there’s a very real possibility that he could ultimately end up in the 2023 class when it’s all said and done.

FutureCast: Queen to Maryland