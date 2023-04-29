Former Terps placekicker Chad Ryland was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round with the 112 overall pick of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Ryland is the third Maryland player to be selected thus far in the 2023 draft and the second Terrapin selected in the fourth round. Ryland is also the second placekicker taken in the draft, joining Michigan's Jake Moody, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round with the 99th overall pick.

A Lebanon, Pa. native, Ryland transferred to Maryland for the 2022 season after spending four years at Eastern Michigan. He made an immediate impact on the Terps' kicking game, starting all 13 games and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He made 19-of-23 field goals (82.6%), including a perfect 9-for-9 from under 40 yards. He had the eighth-most points scored in a season all-time by a Terp with 96 and the fifth-most field goals made in a single season with 19. He set the Big Ten record for consecutive field goal makes (24) and became the first kicker in program history with two 50-yard field goal makes in a game when he hit from 53 and 52 yards at No. 4 Michigan. The 53-yarder was the fourth-longest in program history.

Ryland, who participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl, capped off his Terps career by going a perfect 3-for-3 versus NC State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. He finished his Maryland career with highest field goal percentage (.826) ever by a Terp kicker with over 20 attempts.