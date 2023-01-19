Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos is finalizing a deal to take over the same position at Arkansas, with an official announcement of the hire expected to come as early as Thursday.

Enos, who spent the past two seasons in College Park as the Terps' play-caller, returns to Fayetteville where he served as Arkansas' offensive coordinator from 2015 through 2017 under current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. He also previously worked with current Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman at the school in 2015 when Pittman served as the Razorbacks' offensive line coach.

Under Enos, Maryland's offense thrived in his first season as play-caller, as the Terps ranked 30th nationally in total offense and 13th in passing offense in 2021. Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa set numerous school single-season passing records as the Terps won seven games including the program's first bowl win since 2010.

The offense took a step back this past season under Enos, as the Terps ranked 55th nationally in total offense and saw the passing offense drop all the way down to 40th.

Since his previous stint at Arkansas, Enos' various stops have been short lived, as he spent just one year at Michigan, Alabama, Miami and Cincinnati before spending the past two seasons at Maryland.

With Enos headed back to the SEC, the Terps currently have three staff openings with former safeties coach Wes Neighbors now at Ole Miss and former tight ends coach Mike Miller now at Charlotte.