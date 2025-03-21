WATCH: Kevin Willard, players react following first round NCAA win over GCU

SEATTLE — Kevin Willard's team got off to a slow start in Seattle, going scoreless for over three minutes to open the game, but didn't take long to get going, cruising to a 81-49 NCAA opening-round win over Grand Canyon.

Julian Reese led five Terps in double-figure scoring with a team-high 18 points, while freshman big Derik Queen finished with 12 points and 15 boards for a double-double. Sophomore guard DeShawn Harris-Smith came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points in the win.

Watch Willard, Reese, Queen and junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie break down the Terps' win over Grand Canyon in the video player below.