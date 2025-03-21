Published Mar 21, 2025
WATCH: Kevin Willard, players react following first round NCAA win over GCU
Scott Greene  •  TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

SEATTLE — Kevin Willard's team got off to a slow start in Seattle, going scoreless for over three minutes to open the game, but didn't take long to get going, cruising to a 81-49 NCAA opening-round win over Grand Canyon.

Julian Reese led five Terps in double-figure scoring with a team-high 18 points, while freshman big Derik Queen finished with 12 points and 15 boards for a double-double. Sophomore guard DeShawn Harris-Smith came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points in the win.

Watch Willard, Reese, Queen and junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie break down the Terps' win over Grand Canyon in the video player below.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings