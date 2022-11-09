Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman , Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated.com , Jeremy Birmingham of DottingTheEyes.com and Scott Greene of TerrapinSportsReport.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Friedman's take: FACT. This was an eye-opening loss for Clemson – Dabo Swinney and the players have said as much – and that should inform the program's next steps. Clemson isn't at the end of its run as a dominant recruiting power. The Tigers have a top 10 recruiting class right now and they will likely remain in relatively the same position by the time the rankings are finalized. But the issues on offense and on defense were easy to spot over the weekend. If they had the personnel on the roster to fix the problems they would have been fixed already.

Instead, the coaching staff will need to adjust, and that should be encouraging for the fans. Will we see the Tigers dip their toes in the transfer portal for some immediate help? Which prospects will they prioritize in the 2024 class? These are all things that will have to be revisited by Swinney and the coaching staff.

Has the perception of Clemson changed in the eyes of recruits? Possibly for some, but winning, and doing so in a dominant fashion, can cause people to have a short memory.

Strelow's take: FICTION. It might. But it's way too early to tell what impact the defeat will have on Clemson's season. The Tigers could go on to finish 11-1, 10-2, beat UNC in the ACC championship game and be able to write off the Notre Dame loss as an outlier. Teams lose games. We're not having this same conversation with two losses on Alabama's ledger.

Style points do matter, and Clemson has work to do to readjust perception now. But end-times prophesies were pouring in when the Tigers started last season 4-3, and they proceeded to beat UGA, Bama and others for several standout defensive tackles and high four-star quarterback Chris Vizzina in the offseason.

So to say that we can reasonably predict how a single defeat influences 2024 recruiting decisions seems quite premature.