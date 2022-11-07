The Kevin Willard era in College Park is set to officially tipoff Nov. 7, and while the Terps return some key pieces from a season ago, this team enters the 2022-2023 season with more questions than answers. Below, TSR takes a look at five burning questions ahead of the Terps' season opener versus Niagra. 1. Does Julian Reese make the expected sophomore leap?

Based on preseason returns, the answer to this question is a resounding 'yes.' In talking to multiple sources who watched the Terps take on Virginia and Villanova in their 'secret' scrimmages, it looks like Reese will quite possibly enter the season as Maryland's best player. Reese had an up-and-down freshman campaign, scoring in double digits seven times. He also showed flashes of just how good his face-up game could be, like versus Michigan when he went 2-for-2 from beyond the arc in Ann Arbor. Finally, he proved to be a good free throw shooter, shooting over 80 percent from the charity stripe over the course of the season. While Reese didn't put up big numbers as a freshman, that is because he played somewhat limited minutes last season, averaging just 17.7 minutes per game, as he essentially split time with Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab at the five. Reese worked tirelessly on changing his body and getting stronger over the offseason and the gains are noticeable. It was imperative that Reese get bigger and stronger as he is likely to see his minutes increase by double digits as he will be asked to bang with the big boys of the Big Ten down low on defense, as well as shoulder a much larger scoring role on offense. Staying out of foul trouble--something he struggled with as a freshman--will also be imperative this season as the depth behind him is questionable. With a full offseason of pickup, conditioning and strength training, Reese is likely to see his minutes increase to around 30 per game and his numbers should soar accordingly. Here is guessing he averages between 12 and 16 points, 6 and 10 rebounds and over a block per game while manning the middle for Maryland.



2. Can Donta Scott get back to playing more like he did as a sophomore? There is no way around it, Donta Scott was simply not the same player last season he was the year before as a sophomore. Scott saw overall shooting percentage drop seven percent from the year before and his 3-point percentage dropped a whopping 14.7 percent (29.1%) while he attempted 22 more shots from beyond the arc last season. Shot selection for Scott last season was an issue and a big part of that was very likely that his conditioning did not seem to be where it needed to be. Fast forward to now, Scott looks almost like a different person from a season ago. The senior forward dropped 40 pounds during the offseason, while also increasing his endurance and adding muscle in the process. Scott worked with trainer Kyle Tarp and put together a nutrition plan in which he cut out junk food and sugary beverages. Scott also seems to not only be fully on board with what new head coach Kevin Willard wants to do, but he has fully embraced a faster pace of play and it seems it could benefit him. With last season's turmoil clearly in the rear view and having had perhaps his best offseason since arriving in College Park, Scott is in line to see his numbers jump this season. Here's guessing he increases his scoring to 15-plus points per game while also increasing his rebounding and assist numbers from a season ago.

3. Who starts at the two spot? Heading into the summer, there didn't seem to be any question as to who would start at shooting guard: Georgetown transfer Don Carey. Carey arrives in College Park having been the Hoyas' captain a season ago, while averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot an impressive 91 percent from the charity stripe and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. As impressive as Carey's numbers were a season ago, multiple sources who have seen the Terps play in the preseason believe there is a real chance junior Ian Martinez could be the starter at the two spot (or at least play the bulk of the minutes at the two), despite averaging just 2.8 points in 12.6 minutes per game last season. A big reason it appears that Martinez is pushing Carey for starter minutes is his overall athleticism and versatility. While Carey is an ideal 3-and-D player who, on paper at least, would seem to pair nicely next to incoming starting point guard Jahmir Young, it seems Willard might prefer Martinez' overall athleticism and ability to attack the basket downhill as the Terps look to really push the tempo and play a faster, up-and-down-the-court style this season. In talking to Martinez last month, he noted that the physical style of the Big Ten was a big adjustment coming from the Pac-12. He also believes that a faster pace style of play is much more suited to his game. It is also worth noting that Martinez started last year behind the eight ball, having surgery to repair a torn meniscus during the summer that forced him to miss basically all offseason workouts. While it is likely Carey gets the starting nod to begin the season, it would not come as any kind of shock if Martinez eventually plays more minutes at the two and slides into the starting lineup.

