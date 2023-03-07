TerrapinSportsReport

Young is the first Terp to be named to one of the three all-conference teams since Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan Jr. were both named first-team selections at the conclusion of the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season.

Maryland senior guard Jahmir Young was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by both the coaches and media, the league announced on Tuesday. Senior wing Hakim Hart, sophomore big man Julian Reese and senior forward Donta Scott were all named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, while senior forward Patrick Emilien was chosen as a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Young is currently one of just nine active players in the country with 1,900 career points, 600 rebounds and 350 assists. He currently leads the Terps in scoring (16.3 ppg) and became just the 50th player in program history to score 500 points in a season. \

Hart has produced one of his best seasons as a Terp averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. The senior has four 20-point games highlighted by 23 in the win over Penn State. He’s also produced a career-best 77 assists, second most on the squad, while averaging over 32 minutes per game. Hart also ranks second on the team in steals (35) which has helped Maryland post its lowest opponent scoring average since 1981-82.

Over the course of the season, Reese has turned into one of the top big men in the Big Ten. The Baltimore native has doubled his scoring output from a season ago to 11.4 points per game, third on the team, while leading the Terps with 7.3 rebounds per outing. He also leads Maryland with 35 blocked shots and holds the third-best single-season shooting percentage at 63.8 for the year. The sophomore has posted seven double-doubles on the year including four in the last five games. He posted 21 points and 12 rebounds, his best Big Ten game totals, in the win over Minnesota. He also posted 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting going head-to-head with Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey of Purdue.

Scott enters the postseason as one of 17 Terps to surpass 1,000 career points and 600 rebounds. He currently ranks 31st in career scoring with 1,276 points and is 17th in rebounding with 676 career boards. As a senior, Scott is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He has two double-doubles on the year including 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Wisconsin. He was pivotal in wins over Saint Louis and Miami where he scored 25 and 24 points, respectively. In the win over Indiana, he had 19 points and five boards. The four-year starter has played in 125 games overall which is tied as the 27th most in program history, while his 110 starts are tied for 14th. His 3,651 career minutes played also rank 13th-best among all Terps.

­­Emilien, who has been a valued reserve for the Terps this season, was selected as a Sportsmanship Award honoree. The graduate student played in 28 game games with two starts during the regular season. Twice he posted a season-high 10 points in wins over Saint Peter’s and Nebraska, while hauling down seven boards for a season-best against Saint Louis and against the Huskers as well. In the win over No. 3 Purdue, he had a critical nine points and three rebounds. Emilien serves as a key back-up at both the power forward and center positions averaging 17.8 minutes per game. Combined with his three years at Western Michigan, last season at Saint Francis (N.Y.) and then this year with the Terps, Emilien is averaging 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds through 132 career games.