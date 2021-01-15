TerrapinSportsReport - Instant Analysis: Maryland 100, Wingate 58

With Saturday's scheduled game with Nebraska postponed due to a positive COVID test within the Huskers program, the Terps moved quickly to schedule Division II Wingate.

Below is a quick look at how the Terps fared in their 100-58 win over the Bulldogs.

Slow Start and Fast Finish for Maryland

The Terps got off to a slow start Friday, trailing 16-12 at the under-12 media timeout. But everything seemed to click from that point forward, as Maryland went on a late first half 11-0 run and held Wingate scoreless for a several minute stretch to take a 47-34 lead into the locker room.

The Terps continued their torrid pace in the second half, with another early 11-0 run, outscoring Wingate 53-24 in all. Maryland averaged 1.27 points per possession for the game.

Friday's game also marked the first time Maryland has scored 100 points since defeating Marshall 104-67 on Nov. 23, 2018.

Wiggins Displays His Dominance

There is no doubt about who led the way for the Terps Friday afternoon, as junior wing Aaron Wiggins finished with a game-high 21 points along with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

It wasn't just the point total that was impressive for Wiggins, it was the efficiency with which he shot the ball. He finished 6-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. He also made 5-of-6 free throws. Eighteen of is 21 points came in the first half as Maryland went from trailing to taking a 13-point lead. This performance was really needed for Wiggins, especially in the absence of Ayala.

Graham Goes Off

Joining the Terps over Christmas break, it hasn't been an easy transition for 17-year-old freshman James Graham III. He saw his first action of the season at Indiana on Jan. 4 and played double-digit minutes for the first time in his career in the Terps' loss to Iowa on Jan. 7. Graham played a career-high 13 minutes in the Terps' win over Wingate, scoring his first points in a Maryland uniform, hitting his first three-pointer and also making his first slam dunk. In all, Graham finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting while also adding four rebounds.

Graham was a highly coveted prospect before arriving in College Park and Maryland fans finally got a glimpse of what they can expect from him in the future. He's looked like a very good rebounder and his scoring should continue to come around.

Next Up: The Terps will face No. 7 and undefeated Michigan on the road Tuesday. The Wolverines are coming off of arguable the most impressive win of the season, defeating Wisconsin 77-54. The Terps lost to the Wolverines at home on New Year's Eve, 84-73.