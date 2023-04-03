Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has hired Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones to fill the recent vacancy on his staff left by the departure of new George Mason head coach Tony Skinn, multiple sources tell TSR.

Jones, who spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach on Mike Young's staff at Virginia Tech, previously spent 19 years as the head coach at famed DeMatha Catholic, his alma mater.

While at DeMatha, Jones posted a 511-119 (.811 winning percentage) record as the head coach of the Stags, winning nine Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season titles, eight WCAC Tournament crowns and four Maryland Private School Tournament championships. He led the Stags to a national title in 2006.

The list of players Jones coached just a short drive down Rt. 1 from Maryland's College Park campus is a who's who of both college and NBA stars. Among those that played under Jones at the Hyattsville school are Jerian and Jerami Grant, Victor Oladipo, Quinn Cook and former No. 1 NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz.

Maryland senior All-Big Ten guard Jahmir Young played for Jones during his junior and senior years of high school, where he teamed up with current Villanova star Justin Moore as well as Michigan All-Big Ten big man Hunter Dickinson, who just days ago entered the transfer portal.

Jones also brings considerable coaching experience with USA Basketball. He led the 2019 USA Basketball Men's U16 National Team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Brazil. Among those on that team were current NBA players AJ Griffin, Max Christie and Jibari Smith Jr.

Willard worked quickly adding Jones to his staff less than a week after the departure of longtime assistant Tony Skinn, who was officially announced as the head coach at George Mason on March 30.

With the addition Jones, attention now turns to Maryland assistant Grant Billmeier, who has been linked to the head coach opening at New Jersey Institute of Technology. Should Billmeier land the NJIT job, it would mark the third Willard assistant to land a head coaching job over the past two offseasons.