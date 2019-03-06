For the first time since having his offer from Maryland reaffirmed by the new coaching staff back in January, Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 2020 three-star defensive end and Terps legacy Kris Jenkins Jr. visited College Park March 3 and came away impressed.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher knows a thing or two about Maryland, having grown up around the program after his father played for the Terps in the late 90s before his nine-year, two-time All-Pro NFL career. But this was his first time on campus as a Mike Locksley recruit and he enjoyed sitting down with Locksley and members of his staff, as well as attending a sold-out basketball game at Xfinity Center.