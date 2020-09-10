When Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard 2021 four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley committed to Maryland back in May, it was music to the Terps’ ears. A few months later, the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder delivered even more good news to Maryland’s coaching staff. Bradley recently informed the Terps that he plans to enroll early and should arrive in College Park in December.

Bradley is stacking three classes at Quince Orchard this fall — meaning double the workload — in order to graduate early. His teammate and fellow Maryland commit, Demeioun Robinson, is also expected to enroll early, and Bradley believes the extra time with the Terps will do wonders for their chances of getting on the field early.