The Terps, under first-year head coach Kevin Willard, found themselves ranked as high as 13th in the AP poll back on Dec. 5 following an 8-0 start to the season. Maryland would fall out of the rankings two weeks later, appearing in the AP poll one more time on Feb. 27, when they came in at No. 21 following wins over Minnesota and Northwestern.

With UConn now crowned as your 2023 national champions, college basketball pundits have wasted little time in looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season and predicting who the top 25 teams will be.

The Terps would go on to earn a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, defeating West Virginia in the first round before falling to top-seeded Alabama in the second round.

With All-Big Ten senior guard Jahmir Young announcing his return to Maryland and with one of the top recruiting classes in the country arriving this summer, expectations will once again be high next season in College Park.

While the Terps await an announcement from senior forward Donta Scott and look to possibly add a couple more key players through the transfer portal, several pundits and outlets believe the Terps are a top-25 team as things stand right now heading into next season.

Below is a look at those who have the Terps projected to be a top-25 team next season.

Fox Sports' John Fanta: No. 21

On Maryland: Jahmir Young and Julian Reese are projected to be back for a program that carries momentum off Year 1 of the Kevin Willard era. Add in the hiring of Mike Jones, former DeMatha coach and Virginia Tech assistant, and the Terps have the recruiting pan sizzling already. Momentum is in place in College Park.

Sports Illustrated: No. 21

On Maryland: There are a lot of moving parts here still, but the Terrapins getting back star point guard Jahmir Young and starting center Julian Reese is a heck of a way to start. Young is among the best guards in the Big Ten, while Reese profiles as a potential double-double threat in 2023–24. I’m also bullish on Kevin Willard’s first full recruiting class at Maryland, featuring high-scoring guard DeShawn Harris-Smith and glue guy Jamie Kaiser.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman: No. 22

On Maryland: The Terps have Jahmir Young and Julian Reese back, and Kevin Willard brings in a strong freshman class led by DeShawn Harris-Smith and shooter Jamie Kaiser. Maryland was a tourney team in Willard’s first year, and I’d be surprised if they don’t improve in Year 2.

Aaron Torres: No. 23

On Maryland: It was a largely successful Year 1 for Kevin Willard in 2023 and there's no reason to think it'll slow down next winter.

The Terps got their biggest recruiting win imaginable with star guard Jahmir Young returning, and Julian Reese will be back too off a breakout season. A strong group of freshmen, mostly all from the DMV area (a must in recruiting for the Terps) should balance out the roster.

Oh, and this feels like the Terps could be another team very active in the portal this winter.

Especially after adding assistant coach Mike Jones on Monday, one of the most plugged in recruiters in America.