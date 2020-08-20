Terps fans had to wait slightly longer than expected, but Maryland added to its 2021 class Aug. 19 with a commitment from Milwaukee (Wis.) Nicolet three-star forward James Graham III.

After initially planning to announce Monday, Graham shifted his plans to Wednesday and ended up choosing the Terps over his other finalists Auburn, Memphis, and Wisconsin. Maryland was the first Power Five school to ante up and did so amid the pandemic. That early confidence in his game is something Graham never forgot about and he rewarded the Terps in a big way.