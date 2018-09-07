Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) three-star running back Treshaun Ward became the 10th overall commitment and second running back to pledge to Maryland’s 2019 class when he committed to the Terps Sept. 6 via Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound Ward visited College Park unofficially back in late July and had originally planned to visit Louisville and Nebraska before making his final decision. However, the vibe he got from the Terps this summer was all he needed to feel comfortable pulling the trigger.

“I knew Maryland was for me when I went up there for a visit and it felt like home to me,” Ward told TSR. “Just the love I got from them. They made me feel home and that it was the place to be.”

The Florida native has built a great rapport with Terps wide receivers coach and his area recruiter, Chris Beatty, who made it a priority to keep in constant contact with the talented runner throughout his recruitment.

“I talked with Coach Beaty about the commitment,” Ward said. “He congratulated me and said welcome to the fam.”

Ward added that the bond he has built with Beatty was one factor that went a long way in his decision to commit to Maryland.

“Him and our relationship factored a lot because he’s the one that texts me everyday and make me feel wanted in the program,” Ward said.

But Beatty isn’t the only relationship Ward has in College Park. He is also friends with fellow Tampa Bay native and Terps freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, who got his career at Maryland started with a bang in last weekend’s season opener against Texas by scoring three touchdowns in three different ways on his first three touches.

Ward mentioned that he talks to Jones regularly but has yet to get a reaction from him regarding his commitment to the Terps.

Ward also said that there will be no more recruiting visits for him moving forward and that he is indeed “shutting it down.” As far as when he’ll be back in College Park, he expects to make an appearance there “very soon.”

Ward started his senior season off strong, rushing for 200 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a Tampa Tech win over perennial Florida power Armwood.