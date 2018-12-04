Maryland head coaching finalist and current Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has won the 2018 Broyles Award.

Locksley beat out fellow finalists Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, Mississippi State co-defensive coordinator Bob Schoop and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long for the award, which has been presented annually since 1996 to the nation's top college football assistant coach.

Locksley is in his third season on Nick Saban's Alabama staff and his first as offensive coordinator.

The Crimson Tide offense has put up historical numbers this season under Locksley's guidance, rankings second nationally in scoring offense (47.9 ppg) and seventh in total offense (527.6 ypg).

Alabama sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also one of three finalists for the Heisman Trophy, having thrown for 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season playing in Locksley's offense. Those numbers would likely be higher, but Tagovailoa did not play a full four quarters in many games this season.

Locksley joined Saban's staff in Tuscaloosa in 2016 as an offensive analyst after serving as Maryland's offensive coordinator and interim head coach from 2012 to 2015. Locksley replaced then-head coach Randy Edsall midway through the 2015 season, going 1-5 during that stretch. He interviewed to take over the Maryland head coaching job on a full time basis following the 2015 season, but the job ultimately went to Michigan defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

Locksley is currently one of three finalists for the Maryland head coaching job that opened up when Durkin was fired during this past season.

There is precedent for Maryland hiring a Broyles Award winner and that person having success as head coach in College Park. The 1999 Broyles Award winner, Ralph Friedgen, was hired by Maryland in November of 2000. Beginning with the 2001 season, Friedgen went on to have one of the most successful stretches ever as Maryland head coach, winning 10-or-more games three times, leading the Terps to seven bowl games and winning five. He was twice named ACC Coach of the Year (2001, 2010).

Locksley worked at Maryland under Friedgen, serving as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2001 and 2002.

Other recent Broyles Award winners who have gone on to become head coaches include Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Texas' Tom Herman, Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi, Auburn's Gus Malzahn, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Indiana's Kevin Wilson.