Maryland head football coach DJ Durkin, who has been on paid administrative leave since August 11, is set to be reinstated and return to the sideline this Saturday versus Michigan State.

The reinstatement of Durkin comes on the recommendation of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, who oversaw an independent commission's investigation into the culture of the football program.

The findings of the commission's investigation into the culture of the program were presented to members of the Board of Regents on October 19. The board met five additional times before coming to their final conclusion.

This was all sparked by the tragic death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair, who passed away back in June following complications suffered during a team workout.

Along with Durkin, the board also recommended that Damon Evans remain in his role as athletics director, continuing to oversee the entire Maryland athletics department as well as the football program.

Maryland President Wallace Loh will also remain in his job, however, he announced on Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the academic school year in June of 2019.

Durkin was expected to meet with his team and coaches on Tuesday and is expected to return to the practice field this week ahead of Saturday's home game.