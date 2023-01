Maryland dipped into the transfer portal once again Sunday, flipping Cincinnati offensive line commit Corey Bullock following an official visit to Maryland, he announced via social media.

Bullock started all 12 games along the offensive line for North Carolina Central this past season, totaling 40 pancake blocks and helping the Eagles break the school record for total offense, averaging 442 yards per game. He also helped NC Central upset Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl to claim the HBCU national title, earning First-Team All-MEAC honors.

The Gwynn Park (Md.) native originally committed to Cincinnati after visiting the school last week. He had planned on enrolling in classes last week but held off, instead deciding to take an official visit to Maryland. He decided to commit to the hometown Terps immediately following his visit.

Bullock will arrive in College Park with one year of eligibility remaining.