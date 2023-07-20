Maryland football remained red-hot on the recruiting trail July 20, landing a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Evans four-star safety Brandon Jacob , the Terps' third four-star commit during the month of July.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder took official visits to UCF, Texas A&M and Maryland during the month of June, with his final stop being College Park.

Jacob has been a frequent visitor to College Park dating back to last year, having taken in the Maryland-Rutgers game last season before taking multiple trips to Maryland this past spring, including for the Terps' annual Red-White Spring Game.

Jacob, starred as a junior last season on defense for Evans, racking up 69 total tackles, ten pass breakups, five interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and a pair of forced fumbles. He also played on the offensive side of the ball as a wide receiver. He was recently invited to the U.S. Army Bowl.

Jacob is the 16th overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the first safety taken. The third player in the class from the Sunshine State, Jacob is currently the No. 51-ranked player in Florida and the 24th-ranked safety nationally according to Rivals.