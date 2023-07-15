Maryland football added a big piece to its 2024 recruiting class July 15, as St. Vincent Pallotti four-star offensive lineman Ryan Howerton announced his commitment to the Terps.

The 6-foot-5, 319-pounder had a breakout summer, being named offensive line MVP of the Under Armour and Rivals camp stops that he attended.

Howerton officially visited Maryland the weekend of June 16, in between official visits to West Virginia (June 9) and Pittsburgh (June 22). Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and his staff rolled out the red carpet and laid out their plan.

“The official I took there really allowed me to see Coach Locksley’s vision, and the coaches there see it too," Howerton told Rivals. "He wants to be not only a developer of good athletes, he wants to develop good men. And I can get behind what he sees.”

Howerton becomes the 15th overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the sixth offensive lineman taken. The sixth in-state player in the class, Howerton is currently the No. 16-ranked player in Maryland and the 38th-ranked offensive tackle nationally according to Rivals.