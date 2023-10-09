Maryland football added yet another commitment along the offensive line Oct. 9, as Baltimore (Md.) Loyola Blakefield three-star offensive lineman Trevor Szymanski announced his pledge to Mike Locksley and the Terps.

Szymanski, the younger brother of current Maryland freshman tight end AJ Szymanski, chose the Terps over offers from Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and more.

With a sibling already in the program, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Szymanski has been a frequent visitor to College Park.

Szymanski is the second local offensive lineman to commit to the Terps since the start of the season, joining 6-foot-5, 315-pound Annapolis (Md.) St. Mary's three-star Davon Watkins, as Maryland looks to reload in the trenches for 2024.

Szymanski becomes the 21st overall commit in the Terps' 2024 class and the ninth offensive lineman taken. He is the eighth player in the class from within the state of Maryland.