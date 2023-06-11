Maryland football landed its second offensive lineman in three days June 11, as Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin offensive tackle Anthony Robsock announced his commitment via social media.

Robsock chose the Terps over offers from Army, Dartmouth, James Madison and Yale, while schools like Syracuse and West Virginia were also expressing interest.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder visited Maryland multiple times during spring ball, including a visit for the Terps' annual Red-White spring game. He then took part in Maryland's big man camp the first weekend of June, picking up his first Power 5 offer from the Terps June 3.

Robsock wasted little time setting up an official visit to College Park the following weekend, committing at the conclusion of the trip.

An accomplished high school wrestler, Robsock has an excellent mentor in his father Tom, who played offensive line collegiately at West Virginia before signing with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL.

Robsock is the sixth overall commit of the 2024 class and the second offensive lineman. He is not yet rated by Rivals.