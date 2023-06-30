Flowers chose the Terps over Miami (Fla.) and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder took June official visits to Miami (June 9) and Notre Dame (June 16) before officially taking in College Park during the final weekend of the month.

Flowers shined this past season as a junior--his first year as a starter--playing for former Terps offensive lineman Kyle Schmitt. He finished the season with 81 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles, helping the Cavaliers to an MIAA A conference championship, earning all-conference and all-county honors along the way.

Flowers joins a linebacking group in the 2024 class that looks extremely promising and includes three-star Justin Okoronkwo from Germany. Both Flowers and Okoronkwo earned Alabama offers, with the latter's offer coming earlier this month. Florida three-star Keyari James is the third linebacker in the class.

With Flowers in the fold, the Terps now sit at 13 total commits in the 2024 class. He is the No. 21-ranked player in the state of Maryland and the 28th ranked outside linebacker according to Rivals.