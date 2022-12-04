The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff set for noon ET with the game set to be televised on ESPN.

This will mark the program's second straight bowl appearance after defeating Virginia Tech 54-21 in last year's Pinstripe Bowl. The Terps last earned back-to-back bowl births in 2013 and 2014 under head coach Randy Edsall.

"We're thrilled to be selected to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl," said Maryland head coach Mike Locksley. "Earning back-to-back bowl berths is another significant step for our program and I'm also excited for our seniors to have another chance to play in a big-time game. I'm also happy that our fans will be able to drive down and represent us as we take on a former ACC rival."

Maryland and North Carolina State are dead even in their 70 meetings all-time, standing at 33-33-4. The Terps and Wolfpack met annually when Maryland was in the ACC, with the Terps winning the last meeting in 2013, a 41-21 win in Raleigh in the Terps final conference game as a member of the ACC. This will be the first postseason meeting between the two programs as they have only played at a neutral site twice, in 1917 and 1921.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two teams and their fans to Charlotte. It is our goal to be the most fan and player friendly bowl game and we look forward to having a game and bowl week that will be a celebration of the Terps, Wolfpack and mayonnaise,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of Charlotte Sports Foundation. “Our team, Duke’s Mayo, and our partners have been planning all year and we know that it will be an amazing experience for all involved.”

Should Maryland defeat NC State, it would mark the first time the program has won bowl games in back-to-back seasons since Ralph Friedgen led the Terps to victory in the 2002 Peach Bowl and the 2004 Gator Bowl.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit UMTerps.com.