Maryland Game Day: Towson
Towson (0-0) at Maryland (0-0)
When & Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, SECU Stadium
Television: BTN (Streaming on FOX Sports) - Watch Live
Broadcasters: Joe Beninati (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color), Justine Ward (sideline)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network | Listen Online
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 136
Line: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
Series history: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-0, with the Terps winning the most recent meeting 63-17 in College Park on Sept. 9, 2017.
Captains: Fa'Najae Gotay, Jeshaun Jones, Colton Spangler
