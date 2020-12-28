TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands commitment from Nebraska transfer Marcus Fleming

After losing several players to the transfer portal following the conclusion of their season, the Terps finally gained a big addition from the portal on Monday in former Nebraska wideout Marcus Fleming.

A Florida native, Fleming played his high school ball at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern and originally committed to the Hurricanes before signing with Nebraska over Maryland and others.

The former Rivals four-star wide receiver led Nebraska in receiving earlier this season at Northwestern, with five catches for 75 yards in the Huskers' 21-13 loss in Evanston.

Fleming played limited snaps in Nebraska's loss to Illinois two weeks after his performance at Northwestern and did not travel with the team to Iowa the following week. He officially entered the transfer portal on Nov. 23.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Fleming is one of five members of Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class from the State of Florida to leave the program this year, and one of four specifically from the Miami area.

Fleming joins a loaded wide receivers room that includes Dontay Demus and former five-star Rakim Jarrett.