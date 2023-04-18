This time, however, instead of looking to replace an assistant from outside the program, Willard looked from within, promoting director of basketball operations Greg Manning Jr.

While Maryland head coach Kevin Willard hit a home run with the recent hiring of former DeMatha head coach Mike Jones following the departure of Tony Skinn, he was left with another bench position to fill following the departure of longtime assistant Grant Billmeier, who was recently named head coach at NJIT.

Manning, who's father Greg Manning Sr. starred for the Treps under Lefty Driesell, has spent the past five seasons with the Maryland basketball program in various roles. He was originally hired as the Terps' video coordinator under Mark Turgeon in 2018, serving in that role for three seasons before being promoted to director of basketball operations.

When Turgeon stepped down midway through the 2021-2022 season, Manning was promoted to interim assistant coach under interim head coach Danny Manning.

Manning played collegiately at Loyola College in Baltimore under former Maryland assistant Jimmy Patsos. He then served as an assistant coach under Patsos for five seasons at Siena.

“Greg has done a tremendous job for our program and is very deserving of this role,” said Willard. “He has the respect of our players and is well-known throughout the Maryland community and beyond.”

David Cox will have the title of associate head coach heading into his second year with the program under Willard.

“David has been phenomenal to work with and is a tireless recruiter,” said Willard. “His perspective and insight help us get better every day. To have someone with his experience is terrific for the development of our players as well as our staff.”

Cox joined the program last year as an assistant coach following a four-year stint as head coach at Rhode Island (2018-22). Before that, he was an associate head coach with the Rams (2014-18) and at Rutgers (2010-14). He also served an assistant coach at Georgetown (2007-10), and the director of operations at Pittsburgh (2006-07). The DMV native has also coached both high school and AAU basketball locally, giving him deep recruiting ties within the region.

Finally, Charlie Butler has been promoted to director of basketball operations after spending this past season as the coordinator of basketball operations during his first year in College Park. This will be the ninth year for Butler to work alongside Willard in a full-time capacity after spending six seasons on his staff at Seton Hall as the Coordinator of Basketball Operations. He also spent two years prior to that role as the program’s video coordinator and four years as a team manager during his undergraduate career, including as head manager as a senior in 2014-15.