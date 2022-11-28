After entering the AP Top 25 for the first time under first-year head coach Kevin Willard last week, the Terps moved up a spot to No. 22 in this week's AP poll, which was released on Monday.

The Terps won their lone game last week, defeating Juan Dixon's Coppin State Eagles 95-79 to move to 6-0 and remain undefeated.

The Terps were led by Julian Reese (24 points), Hakim Hart (22 points) and Jahmir Young (21 points) in their win over the Eagles. It marked the first time Maryland had three players score 20 or more points in a single game since Coppin State head coach Juan Dixon (23 points), Chris Wilcox (21 points) and Lonny Baxter (20 points) accomplished the feat during the 2001-2002 national championship season in a 112-92 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the final game played at Cole Field House.

The Terps will travel to Kentucky this week, where they will face Louisville on Tuesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the final season of the challenge after 23 years, ESPN announced Monday morning.

Maryland will conclude the week at home versus No. 16 Illinois in what will be the Big Ten opener for both teams.