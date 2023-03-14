Maryland senior guard Jahmir Young added to his postseason honors on Tuesday, as he was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association’s (USBWA) All-District III squad as well as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 7 Second Team. The all-district honors are voted on by the USBWA's national membership and NCAA Division I coaches.

Young was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by both the league's media and coaches last week.

The Upper Marlboro, Md. native currently leads the Terps in scoring (16.1 ppg), assists (3.2 apg) and steals (1.3 spg). He leads the Terps with nine 20-point games, scoring a season-high 30 points in a win over then-No. 24 Ohio State. He is the 50th player in program history to score 500 points in a season and is currently one of just 10 active players in the country with 1,900 career points, 600 rebounds and 350 assists.

Young and the No. 8 seed Terps will take on No. 9 seed West Virginia in the opening round of the South Region in Birmingham, Ala. this Thursday at noon ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.





USBWA All-DISTRICT III

Va., N.C., S.C., Md.

Player of the Year: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest

Coach of the Year: Pat Kelsey, College of Charleston

All-District Team

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Jarkel Joiner, NC State

Darius McGhee, Liberty

Hunter Tyson, Clemson

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Jahmir Young, Maryland

NABC All-DISTRICT VII

First Team

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Second Team

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Terrence Shannon, Jr., Illinois

Tyson Walker, Michigan State



