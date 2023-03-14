Maryland's Jahmir Young named to USBWA, NABC All-District teams
Maryland senior guard Jahmir Young added to his postseason honors on Tuesday, as he was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association’s (USBWA) All-District III squad as well as the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 7 Second Team. The all-district honors are voted on by the USBWA's national membership and NCAA Division I coaches.
Young was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by both the league's media and coaches last week.
The Upper Marlboro, Md. native currently leads the Terps in scoring (16.1 ppg), assists (3.2 apg) and steals (1.3 spg). He leads the Terps with nine 20-point games, scoring a season-high 30 points in a win over then-No. 24 Ohio State. He is the 50th player in program history to score 500 points in a season and is currently one of just 10 active players in the country with 1,900 career points, 600 rebounds and 350 assists.
Young and the No. 8 seed Terps will take on No. 9 seed West Virginia in the opening round of the South Region in Birmingham, Ala. this Thursday at noon ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
USBWA All-DISTRICT III
Va., N.C., S.C., Md.
Player of the Year: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest
Coach of the Year: Pat Kelsey, College of Charleston
All-District Team
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Jarkel Joiner, NC State
Darius McGhee, Liberty
Hunter Tyson, Clemson
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Jahmir Young, Maryland
NABC All-DISTRICT VII
First Team
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Kris Murray, Iowa
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Second Team
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Terrence Shannon, Jr., Illinois
Tyson Walker, Michigan State