A heavily pursued and recruited prospect since his underclassmen years, Scott never officially published a final list like most of his peers but he did take official visits to Seton Hall, La Salle , Temple and South Carolina. One of the top prospects from the northeast that made his name with how hard he plays and the ability to play either forward position, his commitment is a strong win for Mark Turgeon’s bunch.

Maryland notched the commitment from another Rivals150 prospect on Wednesday in the form of Philadelphia native Donta Scott . A three-star prospect and one of the more versatile frontcourt prospects available this fall, Scott is another strong addition for the Big 10 program.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Scott has shown incremental improvements within the overall skillset within recent years. Primarily producing off of his own energy during his upbringing, Scott took a leap with his game this summer as he showed the ability to create his own shot within the half-court, make jumpers to the perimeter, create for others, and also defend more than one position.

Bringing a sense of toughness and urgency to the court, Scott should infuse energy into the Big 10 program upon his enrollment. During his time on the Under Armour circuit, he displayed the ability to touch various portions on the final box score. The headliner for the Philly Pride unit, he posted per-game averages of 13.5 points (48 FG percent), 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assist and one steal.

Scott becomes Maryland’s third commitment from a class of 2019 member. He will join fellow Rivals150 prospects and twin brothers Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell in College Park next fall. They are about done with the current senior class as they have a strong chance of finishing with a top-25 group nationally with the signing period just weeks away. Their attention will be placed in the junior crop where, just last week, they notched their first commitment in the 2020 class with Rivals150 guard Marcus Dockery.