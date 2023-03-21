The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder played sparingly in 21 contests this season, averaging 1.4 points and 0.3 rebounds in just 4.9 minutes of action per game.

A Baltimore native, Cornish began his high school career at Timonium (Md.) Dulaney High School, before transferring to Legacy Earl College down in South Carolina prior to the start of his junior year.

Cornish arrived in College Park as a four-star prospect and the No. 89-ranked player in the class nationally, according to Rivals.

Things did not get off to a smooth start for Cornish during the 2021-2022 season as the decision was made for him to redshirt, as well as the unexpected mid-season departure of Mark Turgeon, the head coach who recruited him to the school.

Cornish was not healthy to start the 2022-2023 season, pulling a groin muscle just before the Terps' 'secret scrimmage' versus Villanova, causing a minor setback early on, according to head coach Kevin Willard.



With Cornish's impending entry into the transfer portal, the Terps now have three players definitively departing the program in seniors Don Carey and Patrick Emilien, as well as Cornish. More players are likely to enter the portal soon, while seniors Jahmir Young, Hakim Hart and Donta Scott all have the option of returning for a COVID year. Maryland has a talented four-man freshman class coming in that includes a trio of local four-star guards.