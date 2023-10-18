Andrel Anthony - Oklahoma

A high three-star receiver out of East Lansing, Mich., Anthony bucked the Michigan State trend and picked Michigan but his career never took off in Ann Arbor. So Anthony transferred to Oklahoma for this season and he is leading the undefeated Sooners with 27 catches for 429 yards along with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong - Arkansas

A two-star receiver in the 2019 class out of Dallas Bishop Dunne, Armstrong started his lengthy college career at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he excelled last season with 62 catches for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns before transferring to Arkansas. He’s been a big hit in Fayetteville as well, as the 6-foot-4 receiver leads the Razorbacks in all receiving categories with 39 receptions for 485 yards and four TDs.

Keon Coleman - Florida State

The former Michigan State receiver has emerged as one of the best receivers not only coming out of the transfer portal but anywhere in the country. He’s a big reason why the Seminoles could be headed to a College Football Playoff berth as well. The high three-star receiver from Opelousas (La.) Opelousas Catholic has caught 29 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns, all team-highs, this season.

Tre Harris - Ole Miss

A two-star athlete from Lafayette (La.) Comeaux, Harris played in 31 games at Louisiana Tech and had 1,529 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns there. Harris then transferred to Ole Miss for this season and has been a big contributor for the Rebels with 17 catches for 367 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn - Colorado

A three-star receiver out of Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, Horn caught 67 passes for 959 yards and four touchdowns in 23 games at South Florida before transferring to Colorado this season. Xavier Weaver (below) is the leading receiver for the Buffs and he’s also a transfer from USF, but Horn is second in Boulder with 44 receptions for 436 yards and four scores.

Adonai Mitchell - Texas

An early Ole Miss commit, Mitchell flipped to Georgia and the four-star receiver had a solid few seasons there and won two national championships. He caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns, but also dealt with injuries in Athens. The former Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge standout is second on the Texas team behind Xavier Worthy with 25 receptions for 354 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

Kaden Prather - Maryland

A four-star receiver out of Germantown (Md.) Northwest, Prather had a solid career at West Virginia with 64 receptions for 676 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons but didn’t really live up to his high ranking. Now at Maryland, Prather is having a strong start this year with 21 catches for 303 yards and a team-high four TDs.

Devontez Walker - North Carolina

In two seasons at Kent State, the former two-star from Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte totaled 63 catches for 1,045 yards and 12 touchdowns. He started his career at N.C. Central but transferred to Kent State when Central’s 2020 season was canceled. Walker has only played in two games so far this season because of a dispute with the NCAA over transfer eligibility, but he’s already made a huge impact with 12 catches for 175 yards and is tied for the team-high with three TDs.

Theo Wease - Missouri

In 36 games for Oklahoma, Wease caught 64 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns but never lived up to the five-star billing he received in the 2019 class, where he was ranked No. 11 overall. Wease has been a major target in the Missouri offense this season behind fellow five-star Luther Burden. Wease has totaled 34 catches for 400 yards and five scores.

Xavier Weaver - Colorado