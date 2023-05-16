Maryland head coach Kevin Willard added, what should be, the final piece of the 2023-2024 roster on Tuesday, as New Mexico State transfer center Mady Traore announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Originally from France, Traore began his high school basketball career stateside in Maryland, playing at Cumberland (Md.) Bishop Walsh and Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy, along with a stint at Bull City Prep in North Carolina before finishing his high school career at Believe Prep in South Carolina. He also played with Baltimore based Team Thrill on the Under Armour AAU circuit before finishing his AAU career with the Georgia Stars on the Nike EYBL circuit.

At one point ranked inside the Rivals150, the 6-foot-11 Traore originally committed to NC State last summer as he was coming out of high school. He returned to France in the fall and ended up de-committing from the Wolfpack in December, ultimately signing with New Mexico State.

Arriving in Las Cruces this past January, Traore played sparingly, appearing in just seven games, scoring a total of 10 points in 51 minutes of action.

New Mexico State's season was cut short due to alleged hazing charges against several players.

Traore, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, is the third player to transfer into the program this offseason, joining Jordan Geronimo (Indiana) and Chance Stephens (Loyola Marymount).