The NFL Draft kicks off with its opening round on April 27 in Kansas City, so Rivals is taking a look back at its projected first-round picks when they were high school prospects. We move on to our projected No. 22 – Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks , who was a two-star in the 2019 class.

Biggest question: There is no questioning Banks’ athleticism especially after his phenomenal performance at the NFL Combine but does he trust his eyes enough in coverage especially when his back is to the ball?

Recruitment: Maryland was the dream school growing up just outside Baltimore and when the Terrapins offered in the summer before his senior season, Banks did not waste much time before making his commitment following a visit to the College Park campus.

Where they were ranked: Banks was a two-star prospect out of Edgewood, Md., who only had other offers from Buffalo, Kent State and Delaware State.

Memories: For his Edgewood team, Banks played all over the field and while he was an excellent cornerback, an argument could definitely be made that he was an even better offensive player because of his playmaking ability.

All of his testing numbers weren’t available in high school but he ran 4.35 in the 40, had a 42-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot, 4-inch broad jump. All of those numbers are high-end elite and could propel Banks even earlier in the first round.

In high school, Banks rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 27 total touchdowns in his senior season and he had three interceptions. As a cornerback he played a little upright and stiff. But he was such a phenomenal athlete that he gained ground quickly and made plays whenever anyone dared throw his way although the competition wasn’t the best.

When he committed to Maryland, there was a question about whether Banks would stay at cornerback or move to safety for the Terrapins.

Banks only had one interception this past season and it came against Indiana but he did such a great job locking up receivers that quarterbacks looked elsewhere. He pressed receivers to the sideline well, showed great closing speed and then battled for the ball when it was in the air.

Based off his athleticism and potential alone, Banks should’ve been higher than a two-star recruit.