NSD 2023: Latest on top unsigned offensive prospects
The first day of the Early Signing Period has come and gone and a number of five- and four-star prospects remain unsigned going into Thursday.
Here's the skinny on each recruitment on unsigned offensive players heading forward.
*****
*****
1. OL JORDAN SEATON
The five-star Colorado commit did not sign his paperwork with the Buffaloes on National Signing Day and he is still working through his final decision. Maryland quietly hosted Seaton for a visit this past weekend and the Terps remain one of his top contenders.
Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and Oregon are also working hard to get Seaton's attention at the last minute. Seaton's signing date and eventual destination plans remain undecided.
*****
2. ATH TERRY BUSSEY
Texas A&M picked up Bussey's commitment in late September but the Aggies are having to work hard to hold onto him. LSU is a major threat. The Tigers have hosted Bussey on more than one occasion. USC and Alabama are pushing for visits in January but his travel schedule is unclear. Expect Bussey to sign in February.
*****
3. WR RYAN WILLIAMS
Williams reclassified up one year from 2025 and remained committed to Alabama but he did not sign on Wednesday. The Alabama native is taking a look at Auburn. The Tigers hosted him for a visit this month and will have plenty of time to chip away at him. Williams isn't scheduled to sign until his birthday on Feb. 9, two days after the late signing period begins.
*****
4. WR GATLIN BAIR
Bair, one of the fastest prospects in the 2024 class, is planning to wait to sign until February. He was originally committed to Boise State and was firm in his commitment until the Broncos made a coaching change. He decommitted when Andy Avalos was fired and has been looking around since.
Michigan has emerged as a front-runner but Oregon is lurking as well. The possibility of NCAA sanctions at Michigan could impact Bair's decision but there are a lot of unknowns Bair is trying to sort out before he signs on the dotted line.
*****
5. WR JORDAN ANDERSON
Anderson's commitment to Oregon lasted almost a year but he reopened his recruitment earlier this month. Now looking for a new home, the California native took a closer look at Oregon State and San Diego State before the dead period began.
Anderson said he hopes to sign this week but will not reveal his decision until the Polynesian Bowl in mid-January.
*****
6. WR AARON BUTLER
After committing to Colorado in May and an unconventional senior season, Butler decommitted from the Buffaloes earlier this month.
Arizona has quickly emerged as a favorite to land his commitment. With Texas A&M and USC also involved, a signing date remains unclear.
*****
7. WR BRAYLON BURNSIDE
An announcement from Burnside is scheduled to come during the Under Armour All-America Game in early January. Mississippi State previously held his commitment but he reopened his recruitment in November.
The Starkville native returned to campus a few weeks ago to meet with the new coaching staff but Ole Miss is pushing to land his commitment too.
*****
8. RB DANIEL HILL
Hill had been favoring South Carolina earlier in the recruiting process but he held off on committing and that has opened the door for other teams. Alabama and Mississippi State are major contenders for the Mississippi native. Look for Hill to announce his decision during the All-American Bowl in early January.
*****
9. RB J'MARION BURNETTE
A former Auburn commit, Burnette's recruitment reopened in early November. Since then Missouri and Arkansas have become the major contenders. Missouri added a commitment from running back Kewan Lacy last week so things could be shifting toward Arkansas for Burnette. It wouldn't be surprising to see him take a visit to Fayetteville when the dead period ends.
*****
10. QB TREVER JACKSON
Jackson was committed to Ole Miss earlier in the recruiting process but now his options seem to be dwindling. His recruitment officially reopened in late October and in recent weeks he's been focused on Michigan State and Syracuse. Florida was also in contact recently.
A signing this week is a possibility. If he doesn't put pen to paper before Friday visits in January are likely as more suitors are expected to reveal themselves.