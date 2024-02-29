Jones, who joined Kevin Willard's staff at Maryland this past offseason, previously served as the associate head coach at Virginia Tech and spent 19 years as the head coach at local high school powerhouse DeMatha before that.

Maryland basketball assistant coach Mike Jones is set to become the next head coach at Old Dominion, sources confirmed to TSR.

Jones is replacing longtime ODU head coach Jeff Jones, who announced his retirement on Monday after suffering a heart attack earlier in the season and also beginning treatment for prostate cancer. Jeff Jones began his coaching career at the University of Virginia, his alma mater, where he played for the Cavaliers under Terry Holland.

Jones filled the vacancy on Willard's staff in College Park after longtime assistant Tony Skinn left to take over as the head coach at his alma mater, George Mason.

Like Skinn, Jones will be returning to his alma mater, where he led the Monarchs to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and was named All-Colonial Athletic Association as a senior.

Jones is best known, however, for his time as the head coach at DeMatha, where he led the Stags to nine WCAC regular season championships, eight WCAC Tournament championships and a national title, while coaching numerous future NBA players along the way. He also has extensive experience with USA Basketball, having served as the Men's Under-16 National Team head coach in 2021.

Willard will once again be looking to replace a member of his staff, as Jones becomes the fourth Maryland staffer to get hired as a head coach since last offseason, joining Tony Skinn, Grant Billmeier (NJIT) and former Director of Player Personnel Tevon Saddler (Nichols State), the youngest head coach in Division I.