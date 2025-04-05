Queen declares for NBA Draft on SportsCenter with SVP

Following a magical freshman season in which he helped lead Maryland men's basketball to its first Sweet 16 appearance in nearly a decade, Derik Queen declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on "SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" Friday night.

The 6-foot-10 Baltimore native led the Terps in scoring (16.5 pts) and rebounding (9.0 reb), earning first-team All-Big Ten honors as well as being named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press.

Queen's biggest moment for the Terps came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, as he hit the game-winning buzzer-beater versus Colorado State to send Maryland into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

With some of the best footwork and softest hands you will find on a big man, Queen has been compared to players like former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph and has even been been dubbed 'Baby Jokić,' in reference to reigning NBA MVP, Nicola Jokić.

Queen is expected to go somewhere in the top 10 of this year's NBA draft with some outlets projecting him to go as high as No. 5 following his performance in the NCAA Tournament.